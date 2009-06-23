Adobe dates Flash 10 for smartphones

While all of the tech chatter this month seems to focus on the latest Apple iPhone 3G S, one thing that the ubiquitous Apple smartphone cannot do is run Adobe Flash video – which means that (non-iPhone) smartphone owners will welcome the latest news that a new version of Flash 10 for phones will be available in October.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Naraye told investors this month that a beta version of Flash Player 10 for mobile will be out in October 2009, supporting Android, Nokia Symbian, Palm Web OS, and Windows Mobile devices.

Adobe Max conference 2009

"We are bringing Flash Player 10 to smartphone class devices to enable the latest web browsing experience. Multiple partners have already received early version of this release and we expect to release a beta version for developers at our Max conference in October," said the Adobe CEO.

TechRadar will of course be bringing you all the latest news on the mobile version of Flash from the Adobe Max developers conference in October.

In the meantime, if you want to see more, head over to TalkAndroid.com to see footage from the 2008 Adobe MAX developer's conference showing Adobe Flash 10 running on a T-Mobile G1 .

Via TalkAndroid.com