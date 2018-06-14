Patent suggests future iPhones could be more water-resistant

The iPhone X and iPhone 8 range already have some water resistance – their IP67 rating means they can be submerged up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes - but that’s not as good as rival phones'.

One of the key issues is that water resistance can be impaired if the handset has an accessory plugged in. However, an Apple patent suggests the company is looking to solve those problems.

The patent, filed with the USPTO, is for ‘sealed accessories for electronic devices’, and it details accessories that have a liquid-tight seal when plugged into a device.

That’s notable because some phones currently use a gasket and plugging cover to seal up ports against water, but these aren’t always effective once you’ve plugged an accessory – such as headphones – into the port.

Apple’s patent won’t help for your existing accessories, and the company doesn’t detail what accessories might get this water-resistance, but notes that it could be used for accessories that have functions that are useful in moist, wet and/or dirty environments.

More water-resistant than ever

It’s also worth noting that the system could allow for an IP rating of IP68 – which protects against water at depths of up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes and is one step up from what Apple’s current smartphone range offers.

We wouldn’t expect to see accessories with this feature any time soon, if at all, so don’t count on being able to use wired headphones in the pool with your iPhone XI, but it’s evidence that one day Apple’s phone range could be one of the better options if you're a swimmer that's constantly adding little bits and pieces to your handset on a daily basis.

Via Digital Trends and Apple Insider