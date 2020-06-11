Norton AntiVirus packages now up to 50% off for EOFY

The global pandemic has drastically changed the way we live and work, and while many Australians might soon be returning to the office, others could be looking to work-from-home on a much more permanent basis.

If you’re one of many newly remote workers, you might be in need of online protection for your home network. Well, you’re in luck – you can score yourself the top-shelf Norton AntiVirus Plus for half the price during EOFY sales.

Norton AntiVirus is our #2 ranked antivirus software, and for the reduced price of AU$34.99, you can now get the Plus package which protects a Windows PC or a Mac for one year – safely seeing you through the months ahead.

If there’s more devices in the home you want to cover, then Norton’s 360 Deluxe is the most cost effective solution, and it’s been discounted by a hefty 48%. This feature-packed suite will cover up to three devices for one year, and set you back just AU$74.99.

While AntiVirus Plus is Norton’s basic security suite, it’ll still protect your device from malware, including ransomware, and has a firewall and password manager as well.

Norton’s 360 Deluxe will cover three devices with the same protection, but also offers extra perks for Windows users, such as 50GB of cloud backup and parental controls.

The entire range of Norton’s antivirus protection is on sale, so ensure your devices are covered before this offer ends on July 8.

Norton AntiVirus Plus | AU$34.99 (RRP AU$69.99; save AU$35) It might be the basic package, but it doesn’t skimp on essentials. This yearly subscription will protect one Windows PC or Mac from malicious cyber attacks, and when it’s going for half price, what do you have to lose?View Deal