MSI amps up laptops with 9th-Gen Intel Core i9 processors, Nvidia RTX graphics

Computex 2019 is almost here, and with it will come a couple of new gaming laptops from MSI bringing the latest in high performance silicon from Intel and Nvidia.

MSI has unveiled the new hardware in a press release ahead of the show in Taipei, where both will be on display from May 28th to June 1. The new laptops are upgrades to existing lines, with the MSI GE65 Raider stepping up in the thin and light gaming laptop space, while the MSI GT76 Titan upgrades the previous GT75 Titan's parts.

While MSI has selected these two new gaming laptops to highlight, it may have even more in store. It will also be showcasing major updates to its productivity-focused Prestige series.

It's what's on the inside that counts here

The 17-inch MSI GT76 Titan is coming in hot, but MSI has a new cooling solution to tame the 8-core/16-thread Intel Core i9 processor inside – even as it overclocks to 5.0GHz. The MSI Cooler Boost Titan system will include 11 heat pipes and four fans for serious airflow that should keep the Intel Core i9 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics running smoothly no matter what game you're playing.

Meanwhile, the MSI GE65 Raider is keeping things more discrete, with a svelte design compared to its larger sibling. But, it's still aimed at smooth gaming with a 9th-Gen Intel Core i9 processor, GeForce RTX graphics, and a 15-inch, 240Hz IPS display for fluid visuals.

Unfortunately, MSI has not yet revealed pricing and availability details for either of these laptops. We hope to get more information on this during Computex while on the ground.

We'll be keeping a lookout for these laptops when they launch, so we can test them and see how they fair against the best gaming laptops. Considering that the GT75 Titan is already ranked highly, their odds may be good.