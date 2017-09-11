More SNES Mini stock on the way, so don't overpay on auction sites like eBay

If you've been struggling so far to get hold of Nintendo's SNES Mini console, there's still hope. Given low stock, we're sure many people are seriously considering paying over the odds for the little gaming device.

Rather than spending extortionate amounts with resellers, maybe you'd be better off holding out a little longer. Nintendo has hinted that a considerable amount of fresh stock is on the way.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime said that there would be "dramatically increased" production of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition console (to give the miniaturized 16-bit machine its full moniker).

"I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites [...] You shouldn't pay more than $79.99," Fils-Aime said.

No repeat of last year

If true (and Fils-Aime isn't merely trying to deflect potential lost sales and bad blood towards the brand), it'll be a marked change from last year's launch of the NES Mini, Nintendo's revamped 8-bit machine.

It saw dramatically low stock, leading to many an annoyed potential customer – and many a reseller taking advantage of elevated demand for a product in very short supply.

If we do see an influx of new stock, the SNES Mini is on track to be a big winner this Christmas. Packed with 21 classic games, a revamped interface and perfectly recreated controllers, it's a blast of nostalgia for anyone that remembers its 16-bit heyday. Alongside the Switch, Nintendo is on track for one of their busiest winter periods in recent memory.

