Monday mayhem: Save AU$117.50 on a pair of Beats Studio 3 through eBay

Proving once and for all that you should never forget about Dre, eBay has an amazing Beats deal that should not be missed. You can grab a pair of Beats Studio 3 (Skyline Collection) for an incredible 26% off.

In our review, we said that these over-ear headphones provide good comfort, great wireless connectivity, and excellent battery life – they look pretty cool, too, with their distinct colours and bold shape.

Thanks to Apple purchasing Beats in 2014, these headphones feature Apple’s W1 custom wireless chipset that eases the connection when hooking it up with your iPhone or iPad. And, you can still easily connect your Beats to an Android device using the new Beats app or simply via Bluetooth.

The battery life on these cans is fabulous, too. You’ll get 22-hours of life out of these bad boys with active noise cancellation or up to 40-hours when you switch it off.

Currently discounted by an impressive AU$117.50, you can grab a pair of Beats Studio 3 in Shadow Grey through eBay – but don’t forget to use code PRETZEL10 at checkout to receive your full discount.