Tablet-friendly Google Maps finds its way on to iPad

Just a week or so after the Android version landed, Google Maps for iOS 2.0 has hit the App Store which means you can now enjoy tablet-friendly maps on your iPad and iPad mini.

As well as playing nice with the larger tablet screens, the update brings more exploratory options like, er, Explore - which should make finding local restaurants, shops and so on easier to find.

It also brings in more Zagat rating integration and deals from Google Offers, if those kind of things float your boat.

Map attack

Indoor maps are also included in the update, so you can check out stations and shopping malls before you leave the house. What you won't get with the iOS edition is Google's offline mapping feature.

Although optimised to work well with iPad, Google Maps for iOS 2.0 is also designed for iPhone, so you won't need to resort back to Apple Maps, don't worry.

The app is available as a free download from the App Store now.