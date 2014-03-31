Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 10.1 leaks out in black and white

Hot on the heels of leaked images claiming to be the Galaxy Tab 4 7.0, shots apparently showing the larger Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 10.1 have now popped up online.

The source is the same, with @evleaks supposedly revealing the tablet in its black and white variants - although apart from the name there's little else to go.

We already know that Samsung has a trio of new tablets on the way after it accidentally leaked the 7-, 8- and 10.1-inch versions on its Gear Fit compatibility page.

If the images are to be believed then the Galaxy Tab 4 10.1 isn't going to look a great deal different to its predecessor, although there are a few subtle changes.

Subtle changes

For starters, the touch sensitive menu key to the left of the physical home button appears to have been changed to the Android multi-tasking logo.

Not exactly wholesale changes then (credit: @evleaks)

Above the display there seems to be a front-facing camera on the white version, but no secondary sensors dot which is on the Tab 3 10.1. That black variant only has the Samsung logo, but we'd be surprised if this was the case come launch.

It also sports the white battery and clock icons in the notification bar, which is a clear nod towards the Galaxy Tab 4 10.1 running Android 4.4 KitKat - although you can be sure that Samsung's TouchWiz overlay will be slapped on top.

Both shots have Thursday April 24 on the lock screens, which could be a hint towards the Galaxy Tab 4 10.1 release date and it's the same date we saw on the Galaxy Tab 4 7.0 leaks.