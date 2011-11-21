Trending
Brands

HTC Quattro release date set for March 2012?

By Tablets  

At the earliest, according to reports

HTC Quattro release date set for March 2012?
If phones were sororities, we'd pledge HTC Zeta

HTC's quad-core tablet, codenamed the HTC Quattro, won't be making its dent in our bank accounts until March 2012, according to Digitimes.

And that's the very earliest that the souped-up 10.1-inch tablet will arrive, according to Digitimes' supply-chain sources, with Beats Audio, DropBox integration, 1GB of RAM, Wi-Fi, 3G, and a 2MP camera all on board.

Quite fancy a pizza now

While the Quattro has the quad-core tablets tied up for HTC, there's a bit more action on the smartphone side of things.

We've already heard about the HTC Edge which promises plenty of grunt from its Tegra 3 processor, but the HTC Zeta is a newer one – promising a Qualcomm 2.5GHz quad-core CPU rather than the Nvidia-made Tegra 3.

Also on board the HTC Zeta will be a 4.5-inch display, 8MP camera, HTC Sense 4.0 and the now-obligatory Beats Audio integration, according to the occasionally correct Digitimes.

Other reports on the Zeta promise Ice Cream Sandwich, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth 4.0 and a snazzy sleek design (pictured).

Despite the HTC Quattro's rumoured March release date, we won't be at all surprised to see it unveiled at February's Mobile World Congress 2012 – and we'll be crossing our fingers for a Zeta, Ville and Edge unveil then too.

But the Quattro to hit the shelevs in March? We can believe it.

Quite likely

From Digitimes

See more Tablets news