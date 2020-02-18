Massive savings: save an astonishing AU$652 off the Google Pixel 3

With the Google Pixel 4 now firmly entrenched on shelves, its older brother, the Google Pixel 3 is seeing a dramatic drop in price.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 in our review, the Pixel 3 is still one of the best phone cameras that you can purchase. The 12.2MP rear camera with a single lens and f/1.8 aperture may sound average, but ever-so-smart Google has created a machine-learning software that enhances your photos, making you look like a pro.

The Pixel 3 is a single-hand-friendly device with a colour-rich 5.5-inch OLED screen covered (front and back) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 – an added bonus if you’re a bit clumsy.

The letdown of this smartphone is the battery life – you can get through the day without charging the Pixel 3 with moderate use, but during our testing of the device we were reaching for the charger before the end of the day. This may present to be a problem if you’re busy snapping photographs all day as the battery would take a hit.

Running Android 9 (Pie) and packed with a pretty powerful Snapdragon 845 processor, 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM, it has decent internal specs and would satisfy your everyday phone needs, and then some.

Even with the slight issue of the battery, we are still utterly impressed with the Google Pixel 3 and would recommend it to anyone who cares about their phone’s picture-taking abilities, particularly since its possible to get it at a fraction of its original launch price – making it cheaper than the ‘budget’ Google Pixel 3a.

You can grab the Pixel 3 in Clearly White through Big W’s official eBay store, entering the code PEACE5 at checkout to score yourself a total saving of AU$652.10. But get a wriggle on as the offer ends February 27.