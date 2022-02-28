March Aussie streaming calendar: the best movies and TV to watch this month

Audio player loading…

With so many movies and TV shows to stream across a variety of Australian streaming services, which includes the likes of Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Binge, Apple TV Plus and more, it can be tough to cut through all the noise to find the best stuff to watch each month.

It's with this in mind that we've cobbled together this January Aussie streaming calendar, which helpfully highlights the best movies and TV worth watching this month.

As we move forward in the coming months, we'll expand upon this format to identify a wider selection of films and TV series to stream, and include some of the top new rental releases on services like iTunes, Google Play and more.

For now though, here are our top movie highlight for March 2022, followed by our picks for the top TV shows to stream this month.

March 2022 movie highlights

The Adam Project (available 11/3/2022 on Netflix)

Sporting a distinctly '80s vibe that recalls films like The Last Starfighter, Inner Space and Flight of the Navigator, Netflix's The Adam Project sees a time-traveling pilot (Ryan Reynolds) team up with himself as a child (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Mark Ruffalo) in order to save Earth. From Shawn Levy, producer of Stranger Things and director of Real Steel, we expect The Adam Project to be a wonderful sci-fi throwback.

Turning Red (available 11/3/2022 on Disney Plus)

Pixar knows a thing or two about crafting brilliant coming-of-age stories, and Turning Red looks set to take that theme a step further with its metaphorical tale about the awkwardness of puberty. Confident geek Meilin Lee (Rosalie Chiang) thinks she has life all figured out – that is until her body suddenly goes through a big change, leading her to turn into a giant red panda whenever she gets too worked up!

Deep Water (available 18/3/2022 on Netflix)

An erotic thriller starring Ana de Armas (Knives Out) and Ben Affleck (Phantoms)? Umm, yes please! Director Adrian Lyne (Indecent Proposal, Fatal Attraction, 9½ Weeks) steps behind the camera after a 20-year hiatus for this story about a husband who allows his wife to have affairs, only to become the prime suspect when one of her lovers disappears.

Black Crab (available 18/3/2022 on Netflix)

All-round badass Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) stars in Black Crab, a Swedish-language post-apocalyptic war thriller which sees a reluctant soldier (Rapace) set off across a frozen sea as part of a last ditch mission to save her daughter and end the war.

March 2022 TV highlights

Bridgerton (season 2 available 25/3/2022 on Netflix)

Everyone's favourite guilty pleasure Bridgerton is back for its highly anticipated second season, which sees Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) return to invite us into the lives of two new lovers in Regency-era England. If it's anything like the first season, you can expect a generous helping of rumpy-pumpy.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (available 7/3/2022 on Binge)

Adam McKay (Don't Look Up, Anchorman) lays up a stunning throwback to the glory days of Basketball in the early '80s with WInning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. John C. Reilly plays Jerry Buss, the man who set in motion team's gargantuan success with his decision to take Earvin 'Magic' Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) under his wing, bringing the sport a much-needed dose of glamour.

Star Trek: Picard (season 2 available 4/1/2022 on Amazon Prime Video)

The legendary Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) is back for an all-new season of Star Trek: Picard! This time, he and his crew take a journey into the past. This gives Picard to enlist some familiar friends (along with some new ones) in order to save the galaxy’s future during the 21st century.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 (available 11/3/2022 on Netflix)

While the trailer for Netflix's fourth season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive hasn't officially dropped yet (the trailer above is for season 1), we do know that race fans can expect yet another drama-filled season of F1 racing, this time focusing on 20 drivers made up of both veterans and rookies.

Joe vs. Carole (TV series – available 21/1/2022 on Netflix)

No, it isn't a sequel to Tom Hanks' early '90s oddity Joe versus The Volcano – Joe vs. Carole is actually a dramatised TV series based on Netflix's Tiger King. Remember? That ridiculous true crime show everyone cared about for about a week around the start of the pandemic? Well, this show aims to remind you about that. John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) takes on crazy Joe Exotic role, while SNL-favourite Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters) steps into the role Carole Baskin.

The Boys: Diabolical (available 4/3/2022 on Amazon Prime Video)

An animated anthology series in the vein of Love, Death + Robots and Star Wars: Visions, The Boys: Diabolical offers an ultra-violent and raunchy respite while we eagerly await The Boys: Season 3. Featuring an all-star voice cast throughout eight individual stories and styles of animation, The Boys: Diabolical is sure to live up to its name.