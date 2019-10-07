Kindle Kids Edition is Amazon’s first ereader made for young minds

Finally, young readers won’t have to borrow their parents’ Kindles and Nooks. Amazon has introduced the Kindle Kids Edition, an ereader packed with features to help growing minds as they read and keep them turning pages.

Like the more affordable of Amazon’s best Kindles , the Kindle Kids Edition has a 6-inch e-ink display (167 ppi) with adjustable front light and its battery lasts weeks, according to a press release. It comes with a kid-friendly case (pink or blue), a year of Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, and a 2-year guarantee.

But the big additions for kids are the new features that help young readers – things like Achievement Badges as they progress toward preset goals, but also things like Word Wise, which automatically provides short definitions above difficult words.

There’s also a proper dictionary, and looking up words there will automatically add them to a Vocabulary Builder feature, which turns them into flashcards for kids to review in the future.

There’s also an enhanced search feature, Easy Discovery, that helps users find titles without the exact spelling, which sounds helpful for readers of all ages. It also recommends books related to their favored genres, authors, and characters. Finally, the Kindle Kids Edition lock screen has wallpapers designed with kids in mind.

The Kindle Kids Edition is up for preorder starting today at £99.99 (around $122, AU$180) and will start shipping on October 30.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Kindle for kids - and a new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, too

Amazon also refreshed its Fire HD 10 Kids Edition with a few nice improvements. While it still comes with 32GB of storage, the max limit has been doubled to 512GB via MicroSD. Battery life estimates have increased to 12 hours (up from 10), and the micro USB port has been ditched for USB-C.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition retains its 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display and dual Dolby Atmos speakers. It comes with a kid-friendly that now has an adjustable stand cover (choose between blue, pink or purple), a year of Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, and a two-year guarantee.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is up for preorder today, starting at £199.99 (around $245, AU$362), and will start shipping October 30.