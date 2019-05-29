Journey arrives for PC on June 6 with an Epic Mega Sale discount

The indie game Journey, which was a cult hit and a PlayStation exclusive when it was released some seven years ago, is finally arriving on the PC – albeit as an Epic Games Store exclusive to begin with.

The game will be out on PC come June 6 and as mentioned will be an Epic exclusive, retailing at £14.99 or $14.99. However, thanks to the Epic Mega Sale which is on right now, you can pre-order Journey with a tenner discount, so you’ll only pay £4.99 or $4.99.

And that’s quite a steal for a title which has racked up a ton of awards in the past, and is billed as more of an ‘experience’ than a game, with some suitably moving moments, lush visuals and an epic (Grammy-nominated) soundtrack.

4K support

The port has been handled by Annapurna Interactive (publisher of What Remains of Edith Finch, Ashen, and more). While there are little details on exactly how the PC version is different, Annapurna has clarified that support for 4K resolution will be provided, so those gorgeous graphics should look even more tip-top. Also, online play will definitely be in the mix for PC gamers, which is good to hear.

Of course, the fact that this is yet another Epic exclusive (although that isn’t news – it was announced some time ago) may rub some folks up the wrong way.

It’s also true that the Mega Sale – which runs until June 13 – has also caused a bit of controversy, with some publishers withdrawing their games from being available to pre-order on Epic’s store for the time being.

These are the best gaming PCs of 2019

Via PC Gamer