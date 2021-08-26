iPhone mini 12, Apple Watch 6 and more up to AU$400 off in latest Telstra sale

Father’s Day is just around the corner – September 5 in case you’ve forgotten – and Telstra has snuck in just in time with its own Father’s Day sale, and there are some pretty sweet deals on offer.

There’s excellent discounts on smartphones, with a particular highlight being the chance to nab the iPhone 12 mini at AU$400 off. There’s also savings on select Samsung and Oppo handsets, and you’ll have the choice of buying them outright, or paying them off over 12 or 24 months.

The good news is that if you choose to pay outright, you don’t need to pair these phones with a Telstra plan to snag the discount. And even if you do want to pay it off over a year or two, you can always sign up to a plan and jump ship further down the track.

There’s more than just phones included in Telstra’s sale too – there’s also savings on Samsung tablets, Fitbit wearables and the fantastic Apple Watch 6. So whether you're looking for a gift for the father figure in your life or something to treat yourself with, these savings are worth considering.

We’ve laid out everything on sale below, just keep in mind that these offers will end on Monday, September 6.

iPhone 12 mini (64GB) | AU$1,199 AU$799 (save AU$400) The iPhone 12 mini is built for those who aren’t a fan of today’s evergrowing phone sizes. It still shares most of the same specs as the regular iPhone 12, aside from its petite 5.4-inch display, smaller battery and cheaper price. The lowest we’ve seen the 12 mini go is AU$699, so this AU$799 deal isn’t too far off, and you’ll save AU$400 in the bargain.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB) | AU$999 AU$749 (save AU$250) Samsung’s S20 FE is essentially the ‘lite’ version of the former flagship Samsung S20, so it’s a good way of getting top specs at a much cheaper price. That includes a brilliant camera array, a super-smooth 120Hz screen and a decently powerful chipset. It’s not the cheapest we’ve seen (that was AU$695) but again this isn’t far off the mark. Now AU$250 off.View Deal

Oppo Find X3 Pro (256GB) | AU$1,699 AU$1,349 (save AU$350) There’s a lot to like about the Oppo Find X3 Pro, but it does come with a super-high price tag. It can rival the likes of the iPhone 12 Pro Max or Samsung S21 Ultra, with a fantastic camera array that sports Sony sensors, and let's not forget that gorgeous screen. It has a very high cost of entry though, and Telstra’s AU$350 discount only makes it a little easier.View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (44mm, GPS + Cell) | AU$799 AU$699 (save AU$100) It’s not often we see the Apple Watch 6 discounted, so this is a rare treat. It comes with a blood oxygen monitor and an electrocardiogram (ECG) onboard that you can actually now use in Australia. So it’s a great choice if you want a smartwatch to give you some peace of mind around your health. You can now get the 44mm GPS + LTE version for AU$699 in navy and red, or the 40mm GPS + cell variant for AU$649 if you want a smaller display (also available in navy and red).View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB) | AU$1,249 AU$949 (save AU$300) The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a thin and light tablet with a premium build. It has an 11-inch LCD screen, which isn’t as great as the 12.4-inch AMOLED display found on the S7 Plus (also discounted below) but it still retains the same refresh rate of 120Hz. Telstra has knocked AU$300 off the price, bringing this Android tablet down to AU$949.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (256GB) | AU$1,944 AU$1,644 (save AU$300) If you have the cash to spare and more grunt from your tablet, you might want to consider moving up to the Tab S7 Plus. It’s a solid alternative to the iPad Pro, with a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display, making it one of Samsung’s finest tablets yet. It’s got lots of power under the hood too, with a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. Now AU$300 off when you buy from Telstra.View Deal

Harman Kardon Citation One MkII | AU$299 AU$199 (save AU$100) The Harman Kardon Citation One smart speaker delivers powerful and punchy sound, and you can now nab it for just AU$199 from Telstra. It’s got the savvy Google Assistant onboard, so you choose your music with just voice or get hands-free help around the house. Save AU$100 when you buy in this Telstra sale.View Deal