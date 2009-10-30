RealNetworks looking for tie in with Google

RealNetworks has pulled itself back into profitability, with the company behind RealPlayer back in the black, and it looking for a new tie-in with Google.

Although the $1.5 million profit will not be setting the stock exchange ablaze, it represents a significant improvement on the $4.5 million loss at the same stage last year.

Excited

Aside from the widely derided RealPlayer, RealNetworks is looking to continue its positive movement into new markets – such as an iPhone app and a partnership with Google to be part of its forthcoming music search service.

"We're very excited about the strategic impact of the new initiatives and the consumer uptake, but we think the monetization of these new initiatives will take a while to ramp up," said Chief Executive Rob Glaser.

But it's not all good news, with the company expecting a fall in the final quarter of the year because of flat software sales.