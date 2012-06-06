Google to warn Gmail users of 'state-sponsored' snooping

Google has announced that it will let users know when it suspects that 'state-sponsored attackers' are monitoring their email accounts.

It all sounds rather exciting, but Google simply intends to highlight the potential security breach in order to make you change your password and put other protective systems in place.

The new system isn't likely to affect many of us; even Google concedes that it's intended to help a "subset" of users, and even then it may simply mean the account has been a target of phishing or malware rather than that you're under full on attack as part of an international cyber war waged by disgruntled nations you haven't even heard of.

SpyMail

"You might ask how we know this activity is state-sponsored," writes Eric Grosse, VP of security engineering at Google.

"We can't go into the details without giving away information that would be helpful to these bad actors, but our detailed analysis - as well as victim reports - strongly suggest the involvement of states or groups that are state-sponsored."

Want to go all James-Bond-if-James-Bond-used-Gmail and see what the snazzy new warning looks like? Here it is:

Thrilling.

From Google