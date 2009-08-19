Google to reveal 'skank' blogger's identity

Google has been told by a court that it must reveal the details of a blogger who made disparaging remarks about a model in the blog 'Skanks in NYC'.

Blogger.com played host to the material, a subsidiary of Google, which contained comments made about Vogue model Liskula Cohen.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Joan Madden who adjudicated the case believed the comments were unwarranted, saying: "The thrust of the blog is that [Cohen] is a sexually promiscuous woman."

Respecting privacy

The ruling means that the blogger's identity will be revealed so the model can potentially sue for defamation, with Channel 4 reporting that Google has already handed over the blogger's email and IP address.

Speaking about the decision, a Google spokesperson explained: "We sympathise with anyone who may be the victim of cyberbullying.

"We also take great care to respect privacy concerns and will only provide information about a user in response to a subpoena or other court order."

The blog has now been taken down by Google.

Via Channel 4.com