Google brings 'undo send' to Gmail

Email mistakes are a very modern malady, but Google's Gmail service is now offering a five second undo window in order to retrieve erroneous messages.

Although the function, available through Google Labs, won't save you from those morning-after email regrets, the functionality delays the send for a few crucial seconds and gives an undo option.

"I could undo just about any other action in Gmail — why couldn't I undo send? Asks Google's Michael Legget on the official Gmail blog.

Five seconds

"Many people agreed, including Yuzo Fujishima, an engineer in the Tokyo office. My theory was that even just five seconds would be enough time to catch most of those regrettable emails," he adds

"And now you can do just that. Turn on Undo Send in Gmail Labs under Settings, and you'll see a new "Undo" link on every sent mail confirmation.

"Click "Undo," and we'll grab the message before it's sent and take you right back to compose."