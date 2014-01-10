Circle jerk: Google+ gets man arrested

A man has been arrested for violating a restraining order after his ex-girlfriend received a Google+ circle invitation from him.

As if that wasn't an embarrassing enough reason for getting arrested, the man says he never did nuffin - that the invite was generated automatically without his knowledge.

Ahh, the dangers of Google having all the contact information of all the people you've ever had any form of Gmail-based contact with and being increasingly desperate to make Google+ a thing.

