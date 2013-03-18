Aw, look! Someone's been using Google+

Why did the chicken cross the road? Something something Google+

This is sweet - a group of strangers met on Google+, formed a writing circle that collaborates over Google Drive and have self-published a novel as a result.

The book, called "G+: Circle of Chickens", is only available in Chinese (the letter G in Chinese apparently sounds the same as 'chicken') and its cover design is inspired by the eponymous social network too.

"We love this platform," explains Tseng Gso on Google+ (where else?). "And hope it never gets axed like Google Reader."

Time will tell, Tseng Gso. Time will tell.

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.