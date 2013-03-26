'Ungoogleable' removed from Swedish language list after Google grump

In what can only be classed as a win for language lovers everywhere, "ungoogleable" will not be included in a list of newly coined "words" in Sweden.

Okay, perhaps it's more of a win for language lovers specifically in Sweden, since the exact "word" in question is "ogooglebar" - something "which cannot be found on the internet with the use of a search engine".

El Goog had other ideas about the definition though, repeatedly contacting the Council to insist that the company name be referenced because of trademarks and that.

Anyway, ogooglebar is definitely something we're going to start saying in the TechRadar office because try it! It's fun to say.

And, in the interests of fairness, we'll also bring in obingbar and oaskbar and oyahoobar and o-so-on-and-so-forth-bar. We really are so much fun.

