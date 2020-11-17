How to watch NCIS online: stream the season 18 premiere from anywhere today

Well into its second decades on screen and edging toward its 400th episode, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is back for a new run of shows, kicking off with an intriguing backward time jump - read on to find out how you can watch NCIS season 18 online and stream every new episode, no matter where you are right now.

The show returns with a season premiere which flashes back to this time last year - neatly side-stepping the ongoing pandemic - with Special Agents Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) in pursuit of the leader of a crime ring who supplied drugs to Fornell’s daughter.

Watch NCIS season 18 online NCIS season 18 airs from Tuesday, November 17, with new episodes airing each week at at 8/7c on CBS. You can live stream NCIS season 18 on CBS All Access - and anyone from the US abroad can check out the VPN route to watch just like they would at home.

The second episode of the new season, and landmark 400th episode, promises to jump back even further in time.

Rolling back the years, the special episode is set to serve as something of an origin story, examining the early days of Gibbs’ NCIS career and his longtime friendship with medical examiner Dr. Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard (David McCallum).

The new season also looks set to mark a farewell to the team's Forensic Psychologist Jack Sloane (Maria Bello) with the character's storyline widely being reported as coming to an end within the first eight episodes of new series.

Follow our guide below to watch NCIS season 18 online and stream every new episode from anywhere in the world.

How to watch NCIS online: stream season 18 online in the US for FREE

If you have cable, NCIS will be shown every Tuesday on CBS at 8/7c. If you don't have the channel on linear TV, it's available to stream on CBS All Access in the US. It’s free if you have cable – you just need to input your provider details to watch. Otherwise, it’s $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials plan and $9.99 per month to stream without commercials. Or, you can a much more fully featured over-the-top streaming service. Some of them struggle with national networks like CBS, so our recommendation in this case would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement starting from $54.99 a month. There's a 100% FREE 7-day trial deal on offer to try it, and canceling is easy if you decide it's not for you - essentially meaning it's possible to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online for free, at least the first episode anyway. Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch NCIS season 18 online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your NCIS fix just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which means watching a stream of NCIS season 18 from your usual provider might not be possible in certain parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Use a VPN to watch NCIS season 18 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for reality TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming TV like NCIS.

How to watch NCIS online: stream season 18 in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream the new season of NCIS should find it pretty straightforward. Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV will be airing the show in tandem with US audiences every Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT. Global also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch new episodes of Superstore absolutely free in Canada. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

Bad news: while Fox HD is the regular home of NCIS in the UK, there's no currently confirmed season 18 release date for region. Good news: seasons 1-14 are available to Amazon Prime subscribers courtesy of Prime Video - which famously offers a FREE 30-day trial. That's a whole lot of binging, and with Black Friday now just around the corner, it's the ideal time to check Prime out without paying a penny, as many of its best deals are exclusive to members.

How to watch NCIS online in Australia

Network 10 and sister channel 10 Bold air NCIS in Australia, but as of yet there's no confirmed broadcast date for NCIS season 18 Down Under - though it does offer 12 seasons of NCIS including season 17 and, best of all, is a free-to-air channel for Australian residents. Elsewhere, great value Aussie streaming service Binge offers NCIS seasons 1-15 and can be had from just AUD$10 a month - once you've checked its generous 2-week FREE trial period, of course!