Hisense's 2022 Aussie TV lineup sees the return of OLED panels

It's been a few years since Hisense released an OLED television in Australia, but thanks to strong consumer demand, the manufacturer is bringing the panel technology back as part of its local 2022 TV lineup.

From August, Hisense will be providing Aussies with the option of two new OLED models in the X8HAU and X9HAU. The former will be available in both 55-inch (AU$2,799) and 65-inch (AU$3,999) options, while the latter will only be offered as a 65-incher (AU$4,299).

Both models will offer proper HDMI 2.1 support for high-end gaming features such as variable refresh rates (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM), along with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, 4K/120fps, eARC and IMAX Enhanced support.

Mini LED is still king at Hisense

Of course, while Hisense's new OLED models are notable due to the technology's return, neither one is considered the lineup's flagship model – that title belongs to its U9HAU Mini LED TV, which launches this July in 65-inch (AU$2,799) and 75-inch (AU$3,999) versions.

Hisense's U9HAU Mini LED TV boasts all the same features as its OLED range, along with the inclusion of 2.1.2 Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers for overhead audio.

Apart from its top-end model, Hisense is also releasing another Mini LED model right below it in the U8HAU, which will be available in 55-inch (AU$1,999), 65-inch (AU$2,499) and 75-inch (AU$3,499) options – the main difference between it and top model being its lack of the aforementioned 2.1.2 Dolby Atmos support.

Don't count out ULED

In addition to its OLED and Mini LED TV offerings, Hisense's television lineup is rounded out by a refreshed ULED range, which offers bigger sizes at more affordable pricing – albeit with an older Full Array Local Dimming backlighting system.

Available from this month onwards, Hisense's U7HAU will boast five sizing options starting at a very reasonable AU$1,499 for the 55-inch model, and topping out at AU$7,999 for the 98-inch model, which is an exceptional price for such a mammoth telly.

You can check out pricing and availability details for Hisense Australia's full 2022 TV lineup in the graphic below.