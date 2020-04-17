Hisense's 2020 AU TV range includes a massive 100-incher at a cool AU$14,999

The first phase of Hisense Australia's 2020 TV range has been officially revealed with the announcement of its Q8 ULED and S8 UHD lineup, along with further plans to bring its 8K range Down Under later in the year.

Available from mid-May, Hisense's quantum dot-sporting Q8 ULED range offers an updated full-array local dimming system which brings targeted backlighting across hundreds of zones on the panel, allowing for near-OLED black levels.

Meanwhile, the more affordable S8 range opts for a less-impressive direct-lit system which offers several rows of LEDs along the panel. Thankfully, both the Q8 and S8 ranges offer Dolby Vision HDR support.

Additionally, the Q8 ULED range is powered by Hisense's new Hi-View engine and runs on the updated VIDAA 4.0 smart TV platform. Other standout Q8 features include built-in speakers which allow for Dolby Atmos audio, 200Hz smooth motion capability and support for Alexa and Google Assistant.

100-inch behemoth

Of course, the S8 UHD range has an enormous card up its sleeve with the inclusion of a mammoth 100-inch model, priced at AU$14,999 and available from July. The rest of Hisense's S8 range will go on sale from early-May, with the exception of the 85-inch model which will arrive around mid-June.

That said, if you've got a bit more cash to spend and are willing to wait, Hisense also plans to release an 8K ULED range later in the year, along with new Dual Cell TVs, which essentially bond two LCD displays on top of each other, allowing them to control luminance and colour individually – a technology which Hisense says "rivals OLED black levels."

In the meantime, here's a complete pricing and availability list for Hisense's Q8 ULED and S8 UHD TV lineup:

Q8 ULED 4K TV

55Q8 (55-inch) - AU$1,799 – mid-May

65Q8 (65-inch) - AU$2,499 – mid-May

75Q8 (75-inch) - AU$3,699 – mid-May

85Q8 (85-inch) - AU$5,499 – mid-May

S8 UHD Smart TV