Grab a Lenovo laptop for just AU$319 in this eBay Tuesday deal

The next instalment of eBay Tuesdays will bring another round of steep savings to the online marketplace, with deals on Lenovo laptops, a DJI drone and a cheap gaming headset from Sennheiser.

Tomorrow (April 13), eBay Plus members will be in with a chance to grab a Lenovo IdeaPad C340 for just AU$319. The deal will land at 10am AEST, and a limited number of 95 units will be available.

The deal will be exclusive to eBay Plus members, but if you haven’t signed up previously, you’ll be eligible for a free 30-day trial of the service to score tomorrow’s deals.

We don’t know the exact specs of the Lenovo laptop yet, and there are various configurations it could be. Judging by the image on the eBay Tuesdays homepage though, it looks like it’ll be the Chromebook version.

The Chromebook C340 is a 2-in-1 with an 11-inch display. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB eMMC for storage. The model is now discontinued on Lenovo’s own site, while some retailers still have it in stock for AU$399.

The Lenovo 100e Chromebook will also be dropping on the site tomorrow at 10am AEST, and there’ll only be 126 units for AU$235.20. Again, this model is no longer available on Lenovo’s own web store, though other retailers have it listed for around AU$329.

We’ll update you here once we have confirmation of the specs for both Lenovo laptops.

As always, there are more deals to snap up on eBay Tuesdays. Plus members will also be able to nab the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for AU$439 – a huge discount off its retail price of AU$799.

The Fly More Combo adds two extra batteries for the Mavic Mini, plus a two-way charging hub that can double up as a power bank and a 360-degree propellor guard. The drone retails for AU$599 on its own, so this is a killer deal if you want a beginner drone that’s small and light.

There’ll be 250 units available, which will drop in batches of 125 units at 10am and 4pm AEST on April 13.

Finally, gamers can grab a Sennheiser GSP 350 headset for a super-cheap AU$39. This wired gaming headset comes with 7.1 Dolby Surround Sound, and it’s likely best-suited to PC gamers.

The headphones come with an official RRP of AU$219, but eBay Plus members can grab one for real cheap tomorrow at 10am and 4pm AEST, with 500 units available in total.