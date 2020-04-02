Google Pixel 4 is half-price at Optus right now

Optus has now slashed the price of the Google Pixel 4, giving you the chance to get your hands on one of our favourite smartphone snappers for half the price of its RRP – that’s saving you a massive AU$524.16.

It follows on from a similar deal from Vodafone, who last month also cut the price of the handset by 50%. Unlike Vodafone though, Optus is offering the discount in either Just Black or Clearly White.

The deal is exclusive to the 64GB capacity version of the device and you’ll have the option of choosing either a 24-month or 36-month payment contract. Unfortunately the discount doesn’t apply if you want to pay it off over 12 months – you’ll have to hand over the full price of AU$1,048.32.

Repaying the device over 24 months will see you pay AU$21.84 each month, while opting for a 36 month plan will set you back just AU$14.56 per month. While Optus is offering the half-price Pixel 4 on a month-to-month plan, you’ll have to stick with them over the entirety of your contract to get it for 50% off. If you want to opt out early, expect to pay full price.

When you pick up the phone, there’s four different Optus plans to choose from, though for most people, the AU$49 Medium plan probably offers the best value for money. It comes with 60GB of data each month, unlimited talk and text in Australia and unlimited talk and text to selected countries. Optus will also throw in a six-month free trial of Apple Music to sweeten the deal.

Optus’ Medium plan on a 24-month contract will see you spend AU$70.84 each month in total, or if you’d rather pay it off over 36 months, that’s a repayment of AU$63.56 each time.