Get creative and save over AU$1,000 on the Nikon D780 DSLR

2020 has been a year of ups and downs but one thing is for certain: we’ve all discovered that there is more to life than the standard nine-to-five and ‘living for the weekend’ mentality. To balance and break out of the sedentary rut most of us have gotten ourselves into, we’re beginning to explore new curiosities and create new hobbies.

If you’ve found yourself interested in photography, the Nikon D780 DSLR will be your new best friend as it’s currently discounted by a whopping 28% through Amazon.

The D780 is Nikon’s successor to the long-running and highly popular D750. The newer model is a hybrid design that incorporates the sensor, autofocus technology and performance power found in Nikon's mirrorless range, with an optical view and body of a conventional DSLR.

Even though mirrorless cameras are all the range at the moment, DSLRs aren’t completely down for the count, especially since the Nikon D780 is one of the best DSLRs on the market. That, along with a whopping AU$1,088 discount, makes this snapping contraption a money-well-spent investment.

Amazon is selling the body of this crafty DSLR at this amazing price so don’t hesitate if you're seriously looking for a new camera to get crackin’ with the snappin’!