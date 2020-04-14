Get a tablet and a laptop with the Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 and save AU$520

With most of the country in lockdown and working from home, it’s imperative to find a laptop that brings the best in performance and versatility to suit your work and home needs. If your current laptop is not up to the challenge, the Lenovo Yoga C740 ticks all the boxes and is discounted by an incredible 22%.

This versatile piece of machinery is the Batman of laptops; a business laptop during the day to a crafty tablet by night – there’s no limit to what you can do with the Yoga C740.

On the outside, this lightweight 2-in-1 laptop features a sandblasted premium aluminium shell with a colour-matched keyboard so you can work and play in style. It also sports a clear and crisp high-resolution display with narrow bezels that gives this laptop a sleek touch.

Under the hood you’ll find a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with a powerful 16GB of RAM and a decent storage capacity of 512GB – a great combination that will help you get through any task with ease.

Thanks to the inclusion of WiFi 6 support, the Yoga C740 offers download speeds up to 9.6Gbps (2.7 times faster than WiFi-5). Alexa and Cortana support is also offered, meaning you can simply ask this fancy laptop a question, set reminders, order dinner or turn on your favourite tunes without touching your mouse.

It’s fair to say that the Lenovo Yoga C740 is a fine example of what modern 2-in-1 laptops are capable of. Grab yours today through Lenovo’s online store and save a humongous AU$519.80.