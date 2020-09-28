Get 20% off select smart home appliances when purchasing an Amazon Echo

For a limited time, Amazon is offering 20% off on a range of smart home appliances with every purchase of an Echo device – a great way to start off your technological journey of “smart-grading” your home.

To receive your discount, you simply need to choose which Echo you would like to purchase then you can start adding the applicable smart home products to your cart to get a 20% discount at checkout.

Amazon’s entire Echo range is on display in this offer, including the all-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Echo Show 8 – although, only some smart speakers have had the retail price reduced. To get even more bang for your buck, you can grab the following Echos for an already reduced rate:

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$99 (RRP AU$129; save AU$30) Suitable for anyone, regardless of age, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a nifty household smart device that’s voice controlled and can manage other compatible smart devices – along with an abundance of other amazing features designed to make your life easier. Currently discounted in both Charcoal and White directly from Amazon’s website.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$159 (RRP AU$229; save AU$60) The Echo Show 8 comes with a large 8-inch display and is like having your very own assistant – thanks to Alexa, you can play music, catch up on the latest news, see what the weather forecast is and call a friend – simply use your voice and Alexa will take care of the rest. The Echo Show 8 is also available at the discounted price in either Charcoal or White.View Deal

There are a number of different smart home appliances available for you to choose from – we’ve hand-picked a couple standouts that you may want to pair with your new Echo.