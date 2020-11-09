Get 100GB for AU$28 per month in this dazzling SIM-only mobile deal

You might not have heard of this small Australian telco yet, but Circles.Life is known for serving up exceedingly competitive SIM-only plans running on the Optus 4G network. As part of this week's Click Frenzy, the provider is offering a pretty unforgettable discount.

Circles.Life is reducing the price on its SIM-only plans by AU$10 a month for up to 12 months – that means you can set yourself up with a solid 100GB of data for just AU$28 each billing instead of the usual AU$38, and you’ll get the reduced price for one year.

If you don’t need that hefty 100GB data bank, you can choose 20GB of data for AU$18p/m for 12 months, or 8GB for just AU$8p/m for six months, which is incredible value.

But you’ll have to be quick if you want to score this deal, it’s available from today (November 9) and ends at 9pm on Friday, November 13. If you’re going for either 100GB or 20GB of data, enter the code SUPERFRENZY at checkout, or to knock AU$10 off the 8GB plan, enter the code JOINTHEFRENZY.

Depending on which plan you choose, these discounted prices are only available for up to 12 months with Circles.Life, after which they will each bump up by AU$10 to their usual pricing. Given these plans come with no lock-in contract, however, you can exit at any time without facing any fees.

Each plan also comes with unlimited calls and text to standard numbers in Australia, but if you are looking to make international calls, you can add 300 minutes to select countries for an extra AU$5 a month at checkout.

Circles.Life also offers ‘bill shock protection’, which means you’ll get a 3GB data buffer at no extra cost if you happen to chew through your monthly amount. You’ll be notified once you’re using this buffer, so you shouldn’t suffer any unexpected charges.

The telco is powered by the Optus network, so you can expect good coverage from its 4G Plus network.