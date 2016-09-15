Pick this year's top games in The Golden Joystick Awards

Voting for this year's Golden Joystick Awards, the only gaming award show where the winners are chosen by the gamers, is open now.

2016 marks the 34th year of the Golden Joysticks, which feature 25 voting categories including 'Best Original Game', 'Best Visual Design' and 'Studio of the Year.'

21 of the voting categories are chosen by gamers themselves, while the winners of an additional 4 will be chosen by an expert panel consisting of members of Future PLC's editorial teams.

For the first time member's of the public will be able to attend the event, which takes place at the indigo at the O2 Arena. Tickets are available from the Golden Joysticks EventBrite page.