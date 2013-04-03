Gamestop knows all about the Xbox 720, calls it 'compelling'

It won't look like this, but we wouldn't mind if it did

It looks like another member has just joined the "We've seen the next Xbox and you haven't" club – retailer Gamestop.

Gamestop's CEO Mark Raines spoke to GamesIndustry about the new console, with which he's had some personal one-on-one time with. Or at least that's what he's suggesting.

His verdict? Suitably impressed. "We've been spending a lot of time with Microsoft, but we have to let them take the lead on this, but it will be a very hot, compelling device," he said.

Ringing praise, it seems. Does "compelling" mean that Microsoft will be unveiling something that we haven't quite anticipated?

A secret weapon?

But Raines goes on: "They are doing some really cool stuff, and I'm eager to hear them start their announcements because I think the world is going to stand up and take notice."

As for the "cool stuff" he's referring to, we doubt it's the rumoured feature for blocking used games, as Gamestop previously spoke out about that (surprise, surprise).

Indeed, the good vibes that Raines is giving off could well mean that all those rumours were taken from the nonsense jar after all – or that Microsoft made a rapid U-turn on its decision.

Sony's PS4 currently promises to be the main competitor to the Xbox 720 (as it's currently being referred to) but let's not forget that the Steam Box will soon be entering the game arena too - and will likely prove a tough adversary to Microsoft when it does.

We spoke to Gamestop in the UK to see whether there was any word on when it might be taking pre-orders for the device, but it's keeping schtum until an official Microsoft announcement takes place.

Via OXM