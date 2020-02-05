Fujifilm X-T4 release date is confirmed, with shipping starting in March

Not content with announcing the new Fujifilm X100V, the Japanese camera company has now officially confirmed the launch date for the incoming Fujifilm X-T4, its new mirrorless all-rounder.

The X-T4 will be announced on February 26 at 12am ET / 5am GMT / 4pm AEDT, which is just before Japan's CP+ camera trade show starts. This date has been heavily rumored, but was confirmed by Fujifilm at yesterday's X Summit.

So far, that is all Fujifilm has officially confirmed about the camera and there haven't yet been any leaked images to give us a taste of what we can expect. But some usually reliable rumors sites, most notably Fuji Rumors, are confident about some of the X-T4's features, including in-body image stabilization (IBIS), and that the camera will ship sometime in March.

So what can we expect from the X-T4? In many ways, the rumors so far suggest it will succeed the Fujifilm X-H1 as much as the X-T3, which was only launched in September 2018 and has since received several firmware updates that have improved its autofocus powers, among other features.

The most compelling rumors about the X-T4 suggest that it'll bring a brand new battery, improved electronic viewfinder, and boosted video powers that could see it capable of shooting 6K/60p video.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

These are the best cameras in the world right now

Or read our roundup of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy

Check out our in-depth Hands on: Fujifilm X100V review

Lens needs

If you're not familiar with Fujifilm's X-T series, they've been among our favorite all-rounder mirrorless cameras for the past few years. Their APS-C sensors allow them to smaller than full-frame rivals like the Nikon Z6 without compromising too much on image quality or low light performance, while the X Series' lens range is arguably the best around for APS-C cameras.

While it's since introduced a range of Medium Format cameras like the Fujifilm GFX 100, Fujifilm confirmed at yesterday's X Summit that it's committed to fleshing out the X Series' lens lineup in 2020. The company will soon be releasing the new XF50mm f/1.0, which it calls the "world's fastest lens with autofocus", and promised a further three new lenses by the end of 2020, taking the range up to an impressive 38 lenses.

That said, one of our main criticisms of X Series cameras, aside from the Fujifilm X-H1, has been the lack of IBIS to help maintain image quality in low light situations, so it's good to hear that this may well be rectified in the forthcoming Fujifilm X-T4. We'll bring you all the official news as we hear it, but in the meantime check out our in-depth Fujifilm X-T4: everything we know so far rumors analysis round-up.