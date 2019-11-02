England vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup Final 2019 from anywhere right now

We've made it - the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. It's time for England and South Africa to face off on the biggest rugby union stage of all right now in Japan. You really don't need us to tell you the sheer magnitude of this match, but you might need our help to get a free England vs South Africa live stream - especially if you're overseas this weekend.

Eddie Jones’ side head into the Rugby World Cup final as slight favourites, having pulled-off one of England's greatest Rugby World Cup performances by beating reigning champs New Zealand 19-7 in their semi-final.

Live stream Rugby World Cup Final - where and when This grand finale clash takes place at the 72,327 capacity International Stadium Yokohama today. The game kicks off at 6pm JST local time - that's an 9am GMT start for England fans and folks tuning in from the UK, and a 11am SAST kick-off for Springboks supporters looking to cheer on their side.

After losing to the All Blacks in their opening pool game, South Africa have made their way to the final somewhat under the radar, displaying some impressive defensive play coupled with incredible physicality.

The big test for England will be ensuring that they haven't peaked following such a momentous semi-final victory. Eddie Jones has named an unchanged team, with skipper Owen Farrell, top try-scorer Jonny May and prop Kyle Sinckler all having been passed fit despite picking up knocks in their bruising win over the All Blacks.

South Africa have also received a selection boost with news that lightning wing Cheslin Kolbe has recovered from an ankle injury and will take his place in the Springboks starting line-up. Kolbe's return in place of Sbu Nkosi is the only change to the South Africa side that played Wales, as coach Rassie Erasmus's team look to win the World Cup for the third time.

Can England pull one more world-class display out of the bag, or will the battling Springboks lift the Webb Ellis Cup once more? You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our England vs South Africa Rugby World Cup Final live stream guide below.

Boxing fan? Then you won't want to miss a Canelo vs Kovalev live stream

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final from outside your country

If you're abroad for the Rugby World Cup Final and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online - an absolute shocker if the country where you are doesn't have its own coverage.

But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into the grand finale, no matter where you are in the world, without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as our out-and-out favourite. As well as boasting speedy connections, super strength security, wonderful simplicity to use and adapatbility with loads of mobile and TV streaming devices, ExpressVPN also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee allowing you to give it a try without committing fully. That said this #1 rated best VPN in the world right now is also really reasonably prices and you can sign up for an annual plan to get 49% off and 3 months extra absolutely FREE. Setting things up is super simple. Once you've chosen you're VPN provider and installed their software, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. Choose any country showing the Rugby World Cup Final and watch as if you were in that part of the world.

How to stream the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final live in the UK for FREE

The great news for UK sports fans is that ITV have the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final and will be showing the match free-to-air. The final will be shown live on ITV 1 with its two-hour build-up coverage having started at 7am GMT and kick-off following on at 9am GMT. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

(Image credit: Future)

Live stream the Springboks in the final for free in South Africa

It's a game of huge national interest, and the great news is that South Africa's state broadcaster SABC has reached an agreement with rights holders SuperSport to allow them to broadcast the final on Saturday across the nation free-to-air. The match is set to kick off at 11am CAT and will be shown on SABC2. If you want to catch SABC's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN using this guide.

How to live stream England vs South Africa in Australia for FREE

While Aussie fans will be disappointed that their team won't be involved in the final, the good news for rugby fans Down Under is that the Final will be available to watch live for free. The match will be shown in all its glory, free-to-air on Channel 10 and through 10 Play. Kick-off time is 8pm AEDT. The match will also be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights to every match of the tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Channel 10 or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch the England vs South Africa live in New Zealand

While its likely be of little consolation for All Blacks fans lamenting their semi-final defeat, rugby fans in New Zealand won't at least have to pay to watch the final as it's being shown free-to-air live via TVNZ. Kick-off is at 10pm NZST on Saturday evening. Additionally, streaming service Spark Sport which has had the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will also be showing the match live. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from TVNZ or Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream England vs South Africa in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick-off for the match is at 5am ET and 2am PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can purchase the game for $34.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

(Image credit: Future)

Live stream the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final in Canada