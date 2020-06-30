eBay celebrates EOFY by slashing the cost of the Powerbeats Pro by AU$151

Today is officially the last day of the end-of-financial-year sales, and it should come as no surprise that eBay has once again supplied us with the discounted goods by cutting the cost of Apple’s Powerbeats Pro by an outlandish 43%.
The Powerbeats Pro deliver a powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation. Built for athletes, the totally wireless earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and feature adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight, all-day comfort.
The headphones provide an impressive nine hours of battery life, and each earbud has full volume and track controls, so you don't need your device to adjust your music.
Similar to last week's offer, there's a total of 300 units up for grabs in the eBay Plus-exclusive deal, which are unlocked in batches of 100 at 10am, 2pm and 6pm. If you’re not an eBay Plus member, signing up is easy and is well worth it for the incredible price of these earbuds.
If you’ve missed out on the earlier drop times, don’t panic – a new batch of units will be dropped at 6pm – make sure to use the code PF7R30 at checkout to receive your full discount.
Beats Powerbeats Pro | AU$199 (RRP AU$349.95; save AU$151)
Are you getting back into fitness and on the lookout for a decent pair of earbuds to get you through your next training session? Look no further than the Powerbeats Pro as they've been discounted by 43% on eBay – that’s a massive saving of AU$151. Though these earbuds lack noise cancelling, they have fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your 'buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts. Only available to eBay Plus members, the next drop time on these prime 'buds is 6pm. Make sure you’ve got your mouse at the ready and use discount code PF7R30 to knock down the price to only AU$199.View Deal