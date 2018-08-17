eBay Australia’s having one of its 20% off tech sales; here are our picks

eBay doesn’t wait for those big annual sales to offer cheap bargains on tech. In fact, it’s easy to find a great deal on the online auction site every so often, thanks to eBay Australia’s regular 20% off sales.

You can find bargains on a variety of products, ranging from fashion to alcohol, power tools to toys.

It’s a great incentive for shoppers to keep coming back to the site to find what they’re looking for and snag some savings while they’re at it.

This time, however, the sale is on tech and it’s rather limited, with only a handful of sellers on board. Yet, there are some excellent bargains to be had and we jump hook, line and sinker into it to fish out the best deals. Just be sure to use the checkout code PHASER so you don’t miss out on the savings. The sale ends August 20.

Dell XPS 13 i7 / 16GB / 512GB laptop (Silver) | usually $2,799 now $1,999 Our favourite ultrabook currently only carries a 15% discount on the manufacturer’s website, but on eBay you can score 20% off an already reduced price of $2,499. This brings the price of the high-specced model down to less than the actual retail value of the i5 / 256GB configuration. That’s a saving of $800, making it quite the bargain.View Deal

Canon PowerShot G9X Mark II compact camera | usually $599 now $487.08 While this isn’t 20% off on the price tag Canon has slapped on this excellent little compact, it’s still cheaper than the RRP by about $112. So if you’re after a reliable travel compact that’s got charming retro looks, then you’ll want to consider this PowerShot G9X Mark II dressed in silver metal and brown leather.View Deal

Sony Alpha a7R III mirrorless camera body | usually $4,999 now $3,799 It’s very hard to find the latest generation of Sony mirrorless cameras for this cheap. If you’ve been holding off to up your photography, now is a great time to get the third iteration of the excellent Sony Alpha a7R III. This full-frame snapper has a 42MP sensor and superbly fast autofocus, and all for just $3,799 on eBay, saving you a whopping $1,200 – that’s plenty to invest in a great G-Masters series lens.View Deal

DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo (Onyx Black) | usually $1,599 now $1,227.20 This is perhaps one of the best consumer drones you can lay your hands on right now. If you’ve been wanting to do some aerial photography and fly high, then the Mavic Air Fly More Combo (which gives you additional batteries, propellers and guards, amongst others) is a worthwhile investment, especially when it comes with a saving of over $370.View Deal

Logitech UE Boom 2 wireless speaker (Phantom) | usually $149 now $130.50 While a saving of less than $20 may not seem like much, the UE Boom 2 is one of the more popular Bluetooth speakers in the market today. And rightly so. It’s got big bass, plenty of battery life and waterproofing, all for just $130.50 on eBay.View Deal

Sony WF-1000X noise-cancelling true wireless headphones (Black) | usually $398 now $191.70 This is the cheapest price we’ve seen on the Sony WF-1000X true wireless ‘buds. They’re a premium product, and to be able to get them at a budget price is a steal. For just over $190 you’ll not only get digital noise cancellation from a tiny pair of ‘buds that have no cable hassles, you’ll also get adaptive sound control and 3 hours of playback along with plenty more juice from the charging case.View Deal