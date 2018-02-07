E3 tickets will be available to the public again this year, and they'll be on sale soon

E3 2018 is slowly approaching, and organizer ESA has confirmed that for the second consecutive year the show will be open to the general public. Tickets for this year’s event, which takes place in June at the LA Convention Center, will go on sale on Monday, February 12 at 12pm ET (9am PT, 5pm GMT).

As was the case last year, tickets will be sold on a first-come first-served basis, and numbers will be limited. It’s not yet been confirmed how many tickets will be available, but it’s unlikely to stray too far from the 15,000 tickets sold for last year’s show.

E3 2017 marked the first year the public was invited to attend the show since its inception in 1995. Although the move boosted a declining attendance rate, it resulted in crowded show floors and queues reminiscent of the most challenging stages of Snake on mobile.

Extended hours

In light of this, ESA has also announced that it’ll be extending show hours this year, giving industry and media exclusive time on the show floor without eating into the time of those who've bought tickets for the event.

This year’s show will take place from June 12-14, and while all three days of the event will be open to the public, the first two will have early access for trade visitors before opening to the public from the afternoon through to the early evening.

Three-day tickets for E3 2018 will cost $249, although the first 1,000 purchased will be discounted to $149.

If the price of a trip to LA and a ticket feels somewhat beyond you this year, don’t worry – TechRadar will be on the floor at the event, covering the latest announcements and bringing them to you right here.