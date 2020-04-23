Dyson slashes the price of the Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier by AU$205

Winter is coming in many Aussie states and we’re starting to feel it – mornings are colder, the tracksuits, oversized ‘boyfriend’ jumpers (that have been indefinitely borrowed) and UGG boots are starting to make their way out of our closets and become part of our daily isolation wardrobe. If you're feeling the cold, then now might be the perfect time to invest in a heater.

However, some of us might still need a fan, especially those of us in warmer climes. And some others might need to breathe easy.

If you've got to get three different items to solve those problems, you're likely going to spend more than you bargained for. So if you need something that's versatile and want to hit three birds with one stone, you can get a heater, cooler and purifier all in one handy machine. Introducing the Dyson Pure Hot + Cold Link, a device which does just that and to make it even sweeter, it’s currently discounted by a smooth AU$205!

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cold Link is the answer to your temperature woes – keeping your home cool in the summer and warm in the winter while simultaneously purifying the air around you. Using Dyson’s unique technology, it automatically senses airborne particles and gases and captures 99.95% of ultrafine pollutants – it then expels the purified air back into the room.

It also has thermostat control so once you hit your target temperature, the machine automatically stops heating which in turns, saves energy and reduces your power consumption. If the temperature begins to drop, the Pure Hot + Cold Link will automatically reactivate to maintain your selected climate.

Needless to say, the Dyson Pure Hot + Cold Link is a magnificent piece of innovative technology which serves multiple purposes and would be a great investment. Grab yours today through Dyson’s official eBay store using the code PIZZA5 at checkout and save AU$205!