Google Now will soon take control of your Nest thermostat

As soon as Google snapped up Nest we knew it wouldn't be long before we started seeing more integration between the two.

The "Works with Nest" program, which launched in June this year, said we'd soon be able to use Google Now to alter our home climates, and it looks like we're very close indeed.

As noticed by a user informing Droid Life, telling Google to "set Nest to x degrees" will mean it now tries to do so, however it currently fails due to requiring authorisation from your Google account.

Google is yet to set this authorisation step live, but all of this suggests that it won't be long before we're commanding our climates with the power of our voice.