Cyber sale: save AU$640 on Dell’s Alienware M15 gaming laptop

The powerful Alienware M15 gaming laptop has been discounted by Dell as part of its massive cyber sales event to just AU$2,599 – that’s a massive saving of AU$640!

Whilst the decreased price tag could still bring water to budget-conscious eyes, those who are familiar with gaming laptops will appreciate the impressive discount afforded by Dell.

The Alienware M15 is designed specifically for gaming and is a powerhouse of performance thanks to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and additional features like ray tracing, DLSS, and AI enhanced graphics rendering – not to mention the laptop’s 16 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Sporting an FHD display (with the option to upgrade to 4K OLED at checkout) that boasts a rapid refresh rate of 144Hz and a narrow-bezel, the Alienware M15 is the weapon of choice for gamers who prioritize blazing-fast and uninterrupted gameplay.

