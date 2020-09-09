Cyber sale: save AU$640 on Dell’s Alienware M15 gaming laptop

The powerful Alienware M15 gaming laptop has been discounted by Dell as part of its massive cyber sales event to just AU$2,599 – that’s a massive saving of AU$640!
Whilst the decreased price tag could still bring water to budget-conscious eyes, those who are familiar with gaming laptops will appreciate the impressive discount afforded by Dell.
The Alienware M15 is designed specifically for gaming and is a powerhouse of performance thanks to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and additional features like ray tracing, DLSS, and AI enhanced graphics rendering – not to mention the laptop’s 16 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Sporting an FHD display (with the option to upgrade to 4K OLED at checkout) that boasts a rapid refresh rate of 144Hz and a narrow-bezel, the Alienware M15 is the weapon of choice for gamers who prioritize blazing-fast and uninterrupted gameplay.
Alienware M15 Gaming Laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB / RTX 2070 | AU$2,599 (was AU$3,199; save $640)
The Alienware M15 gaming laptop is a fine piece of machinery, equipped with plenty of ports, substantial power, outstanding battery life and sufficient storage space. You'll be treated to a Full HD screen (with the option to upgrade to 4K OLED at checkout) that will take your gaming experience to the next level. The M15 will let you comfortably play 1080p games on a high graphics setting thanks to Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Immerse yourself into another universe with the Alienware M15 gaming laptop, currently discounted by AU$640.