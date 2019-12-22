Cowboys vs Eagles live stream: how to watch today's NFL football 2019 from anywhere

As the 2019-20 regular season comes to a close next week, all eyes are on the playoffs and this weekend you’ll get to see the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. This is a game you won’t want to miss as it will essentially serve as the NFC East championship game and a win by the Cowboys means Dallas will take home the division title due to tiebreaker. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Cowboys vs Eagles live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles - when and where? The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the 65,00+ Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kick-off time is set for 4.25pm local time, so that’s 1.25pm PT, 9.25pm GMT or 8.25am AEDT on Monday.

Dallas is going into today’s game 7-7 after a less than stellar season that started strong with wins in weeks 1-3 that quickly fell apart. The Cowboys did manage to defeat the Eagles 10-37 during week 7 and Philadelphia will be looking to turn the tide. Last Sunday, Dallas defeated the Rams 21-44 thanks to running back Ezekiel Elliott scoring two touchdowns and placekicker Kai Forbath scoring three field goals. Will the Cowboys be able to defeat the Eagles and bring home the NFC East Title?

Philadelphia is also going into today’s game 7-7 after an up and down season where back-to-back wins were followed with back-to-back losses. The Eagles have won their last two games though and the team will need to win again today if they hope to stay alive in the playoffs. During last Sunday’s game against the Redskins, placekicker Jake Elliott scored the first field goal of the game and running back Miles Sanders scored two touchdowns. The Eagles have a lot on the line going into today’s game and if they do defeat the Cowboys, they’ll just have to win against the Giants to secure their spot in the playoffs.

Whether you’re a Cowboys fan in Dallas, an Eagles fan in Philadelphia or just want to see which team will take home the NFC East Title - we’ll show you how to get a Cowboys vs Eagles live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single play.

Watch the Cowboys vs Eagles game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Cowboys vs Eagles online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Cowboys vs Eagles in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game on Fox . The network will show today’s Cowboys vs Eagles game at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT and you can also stream this game on mobile using the Fox Sports app but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Not interested in paying for a premium cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a number of different streaming services available, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. We’ve even listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Eagles vs Cowboys live in the UK

If you want to follow your favorite NFL team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then your first option should be NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! UK viewers will be able to watch today’s Cowboys vs Eagles game on Sky Sports and the network will show the game at 9pm GMT on Sky Sports Action. However, if you happen to miss it, don’t worry as there will be a replay later on at 11pm GMT on Sky Sports Main Event. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Unfortunately it looks like TSN won’t be showing today’s Cowboys vs Eagles game in Canada. Thankfully though, the streaming service DAZN will be showing the game and with it you’ll be able to watch the Cowboys vs Eagles online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4). It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch today’s game.

Live stream Cowboys vs Eagles in Australia for free