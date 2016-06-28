Oops! Windows 10 Anniversary Update release date accidentally revealed

A slip-up at Microsoft means the Windows 10 Anniversary Update release date was accidentally revealed in a blog post that's seemingly been pulled. Oops.

Microsoft promised to release the update by late summer, and the leaked August 2 date makes good on that promise, assuming the update will be ready by that time.

So, why should you care about the Windows 10 Anniversary Update? Well, it's going to be a huge package of upgrades that Microsoft created after listening to feedback from users. For example, the Start menu will have an improved all apps list and tablets will finally have a full-screen apps list again.

Cortana, Microsoft's virtual assistant, is due for an upgrade, and will proactively make your life easier: it will offer to hail an Uber or order you dinner if you're staying late at the office.

Microsoft's Edge browser is also getting a huge upgrade in the form of extension support. The browser is speedy and sips battery, but its lack of extension support has stopped it from being a true alternative for competitors like Chrome and Firefox.

Best of all, the Anniversary Update will be free. Let's just hope Microsoft will be less forceful with this update. For an in-depth breakdown, be sure to check out our write up about everything coming in the Windows 10 Anniversary Update.

We've asked Microsoft for comment about the release date, and will update this post when we hear back.