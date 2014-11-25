Kogan charts a whole new world with the Atlas X1510 Windows 8.1 Laptop

Kogan, that irrepressible Aussie electronics company responsible for products like the Kogan Agora 4G and the Fortis Trackfit Tracker, has surprised just about everyone by just releasing a new, budget-friendly Windows laptop for the bargain price of $329.

Kogan has partnered with Microsoft to create the new Atlas X1510 Windows 8.1 Laptop, a low-cost device that does what every good Kogan product does – carefully balance quality with affordability. Kogan believes the device is a perfect fit for school, work, or simple everyday tasks.

Priced at $329 you'd be forgiven for expecting this 15.6-inch laptop to be rather sluggish, packed with yesterday's technology.

But you would be mistaken: the Atlas comes well equipped, featuring the latest Intel processor, 4GB of RAM and a quad-core CPU, allowing multiple tasks to be performed simultaneously at reasonable speeds.

First port of call

The laptop consists of four high-speed USB 3.0 ports, as well as a respectable 500GB HDD, all while weighing only 2.1kg. Most importantly, the Atlas promises battery life of up to 9.5 hours – although how it performs in real-world testing is to be seen.

For the Windows 8 fans though (we know they exist, somewhere), one potential issue is the lack of a touchscreen. While the price obviously compensates for this, many users may see this lack of contact as reducing the overall functionality of the device.

To celebrate the launch of the Atlas Kogan is offering a $15 discount off the price of Office 365 if bought at the same time as when the laptop is purchased.