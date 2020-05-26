Cheap Tuesday: save AU$500 on a LG 75-inch 4K smart TV

If you’re a big movie buff and love a night in watching the newest Netflix series or an old classic, this deal is for you – the LG 75-inch UHD 4K smart TV is now on sale at The Good Guys, discounted by AU$500!
Backed by LG's ThinQ AI technology, the LG SM86004K TV feels cutting edge in its implementation, making it one of the smartest TVs around.
In addition to LG’s ThinQ technology, this TV also has Google Assistant built-in to streamline your viewing experience – from switching viewing modes on its own to using your voice to play the next episode of your latest binge watch, the possibilities are endless.
With the inclusion of Full Array Local Dimming, nano cell technology and support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this TV is ready to deliver the goods in the audio visual department.
The cinema may be closed but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the viewing experience the big screen gives you. Heat up the popcorn and turn on your favourite film with the LG 75-inch UHD 4K smart TV and save 17% at The Good Guys.
LG 75-inch SM8600 4K smart TV | AU$2,495 (RRP AU$2,995; save AU$500)
If you’re in the market for a great TV but also love a good bargain, you’re in luck because The Good Guys have discounted the LG 75-inch4K smart TV by a massive AU$500. With this TVs smart capabilities and built-in Google Assistant, you’ll enjoy all the pleasures of on-demand services. As this telly is one of the best in LG’s range, you’ll also get an amazing 4K Ultra HD video quality with clear and crisp imagery, filled with rich colour to give you an immersive experience at home. View Deal