Navmii launches free iPhone sat nav app

GPS specialist Navmii has launched Navfree a free iPhone sat nav app, featuring turn-by-turn directions.

Navfree (see what they did there?) is also compatible with iPad - for those that like a slightly larger sat nav in the car - and compliments Navmii's premium offering.

The free sat nav app is initially being made available for the UK & Ireland, with versions for the USA and Europe said to be following quickly.

No cost, high quality

While there are a number of other free sat nav apps already available for the iPhone, such as Skobbler, Navmii is claiming that its new Navfree is the "first no cost, high quality, easy to use voiced navigation with OpenStreetMap data."

Crucially, the maps are all stored on your phone, which means no mobile data charges (useful, particularly when abroad!) and the ability to navigate when there is no 3G coverage in the UK.

Android app soon

The company also promises that a version of Navfree for Android will also be released shortly.

"NavFree does everything you would expect from in car GPS/satellite Navigation," says the press release.

"Users can search for an address by postcode, city, street or house and are instantly routed there with full voiced directions. NavFree will re-route if you take a wrong turn and provides information on the journey distance, estimated time of arrival, points of interest and live Google search for local facilities."

Changing face of iPhone sat nav?

Peter Atalla, CEO of Navmii said: "NavFree changes the face of GPS navigation on the iPhone. Anyone with an iPhone can now have satellite navigation for free. Mapping is provided by OpenStreetMap and is stored on the iPhone, making NavFree faster and more accurate than other free navigation services.

"Users will be able to contribute to the success of NavFree, by providing feedback on the maps, making NavFree a community built, free to use, navigation app for iPhone and iPad."

Intrigued? Check it out and see how NavFree on iPhone fares against the likes of Co-Pilot, TomTom and dedicated sat nav devices on your travels.