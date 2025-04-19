Exclusive to Tech Radar readers— OneStep GPS is offering $10 off for real-time GPS tracking on every vehicle

OneStep GPS is a real-time GPS tracking solution built for businesses of all shapes and sizes. It is affordable and contract-free, making it a great addition to any company looking for fleet management- it helps monitor vehicles and the behavior of its drivers.

Furthermore, the solution generates plenty of data that can be used to improve fleet efficiency, driver safety, and legal compliance.

The trackers are powered by 4G LTE technology, providing location information almost instantaneously.

Finally, since the system is entirely web-based, users can enjoy around-the-clock access from virtually any desktop or mobile device. Businesses can control their fleet at any time, from anywhere.

Exclusive reader offer: Get $10 off per vehicle As a TechRadar reader, you’re in luck, since you can get a $10 discount per vehicle on your next OneStep GPS purchase. What’s more, you will also enjoy a 100-day full money-back guarantee, as well as free shipping and lifetime device warranty.

Why choose OneStep GPS?

OneStep GPS is a comprehensive, yet simple fleet tracking solution that can help your fleet become more efficient, less costly, and more secure. It is dead simple, reliable, and relatively cheap. Here are some of its key features:

Real-time GPS tracking

Whenever your vehicles are on the road, you can get location updates every 60 seconds. Since the system is web-based, you can get this information from a desktop or mobile device.

Simple, quick installation

OneStep GPS does not require a specialized technician to install the software. The entire platform is plug-and-play, and the only thing you need to do is connect the device to the vehicle’s OBD port or use a hardwired system.

Smart alerts & notifications

OneStep GPS provides text and email alerts, fully customizable, for events such as unsafe driving behaviors (e.g., speeding, harsh braking), after-hours vehicle usage, and entry & exit of designated areas (geofencing).

Industry-leading security & compliance

OneStep GPS is SOC 2 Type II compliant.