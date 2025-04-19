Exclusive to Tech Radar readers— OneStep GPS is offering $10 off for real-time GPS tracking on every vehicle
This offer is for you if you're in the market for a fleet tracking platform
OneStep GPS is a real-time GPS tracking solution built for businesses of all shapes and sizes. It is affordable and contract-free, making it a great addition to any company looking for fleet management- it helps monitor vehicles and the behavior of its drivers.
Furthermore, the solution generates plenty of data that can be used to improve fleet efficiency, driver safety, and legal compliance.
The trackers are powered by 4G LTE technology, providing location information almost instantaneously.
Finally, since the system is entirely web-based, users can enjoy around-the-clock access from virtually any desktop or mobile device. Businesses can control their fleet at any time, from anywhere.
Exclusive reader offer: Get $10 off per vehicle
As a TechRadar reader, you’re in luck, since you can get a $10 discount per vehicle on your next OneStep GPS purchase. What’s more, you will also enjoy a 100-day full money-back guarantee, as well as free shipping and lifetime device warranty.
Why choose OneStep GPS?
OneStep GPS is a comprehensive, yet simple fleet tracking solution that can help your fleet become more efficient, less costly, and more secure. It is dead simple, reliable, and relatively cheap. Here are some of its key features:
Real-time GPS tracking
Whenever your vehicles are on the road, you can get location updates every 60 seconds. Since the system is web-based, you can get this information from a desktop or mobile device.
Simple, quick installation
OneStep GPS does not require a specialized technician to install the software. The entire platform is plug-and-play, and the only thing you need to do is connect the device to the vehicle’s OBD port or use a hardwired system.
Smart alerts & notifications
OneStep GPS provides text and email alerts, fully customizable, for events such as unsafe driving behaviors (e.g., speeding, harsh braking), after-hours vehicle usage, and entry & exit of designated areas (geofencing).
Industry-leading security & compliance
OneStep GPS is SOC 2 Type II compliant.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.