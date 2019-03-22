The best Netflix series in the UK (March 2019): fantastic Netflix shows to binge

Netflix continues to be our number one streaming platform when it comes to the best of the best TV on offer. It has a huge range of exclusives, originals and classics to get stuck into.

Now TV and Amazon Prime may have a great selection of movies and TV these days, but Netflix is still our firm favourite because it's constantly being updated with such a great mix of series, both old and new.

March is no exception; Season 5 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has finally our screens, as well as the last half of the fifth season of Arrested Development and the third season of Queer Eye (yaaasss hunny).

That's not all. Later in the month, on March 29, we welcome the third season of The Santa Clarita Diet as well.

Then there's a lot to get excited about later in the year too. The third season of GLOW will land at some point before the end of Summer 2019 and fans of Stranger Things will be happy to hear that Netflix has now confirmed the highly-anticipated third season will arrive on July 4 2019.

March Netflix Updates March on Netflix sees in the third season of Queer Eye, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 5, the Santa Clarita Diet Season 3, and what will probably be the last season of Arrested Development. Everyone's talking about puzzling true crime documentary Abducted in Plain Sight – check out our pick of the best Netflix documentary series on the streaming platform for true crime, nature, and everything in between. Plus, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now on UK Netflix. Check out our roundup of the best movies on Netflix UK for more excellent film choices. Image credit: Netflix

February on Netflix saw the launch of a brand new series fronted by OITNB's Natasha Lyyone, Russian Doll, Netflix's first ever dating show, Dating Around, and the release of The Umbrella Academy, an Ellen Page-fronted series based on the comic books by My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way.

In other Netflix news, the streaming platform has now amassed an enormous 139 million subscribers, more than the populations of Tokyo, Delhi, Shanghai, Sao Paolo, and Mumbai combined.

What's coming soon on Netflix?

One of the best things about Netflix is it really does cater for every kind of taste. From gritty true crime and thrillers through to fantasy, space adventures and plenty of cartoons and fun for kids. We can’t guarantee it, but we’re pretty sure there’s something for everyone.

Let’s not forget that a lot of the best shows on Netflix right now are originals that have been created by the Netflix team and the studios behind them. In short, Netflix is really on a roll.

Here's some of the brilliant Netflix UK shows you can expect in early 2019:

The Santa Clarita Diet, Season 3 - March 29 2019

Stranger Things, Season 4 - July 4 2019

For more, read our round up of the best upcoming TV shows and movies on Netflix

A still from Star Trek: Discovery

Credit: Netflix

Netflix UK FAQ: quick questions answered

How much does Netflix cost in the UK? There are a few different plans you can choose from in the UK, depending on whether you want to watch in SD, HD, or Ultra HD (4K), and how many separate devices you want to watch on. The current pricing is as follows:

Basic– £5.99 per month – With the cheapest membership option, you can watch one one screen at a time in Standard Definition, and download videos to one mobile device.

Standard – £7.99 per month – This membership allows you to watch in HD on two screens at a time and download videos to two mobile devices.

Premium – £9.99 per month – The most expensive subscription allows you to watch in HD and Ultra HD on four screens at a time, and download videos to four mobile devices.

Netflix says that "High Definition (HD) and Ultra High Definition (Ultra HD) availability subject to your internet service and device capabilities and not all content [is] available in HD or Ultra HD."

How can I get a free Netflix account? Netflix offers new customers a free month of the service as a trial period – simply choose a membership type and payment plan and your first month will be free.

At the end of this period, if you choose to continue watching Netflix, you'll be charged one "low monthly fee" regardless of how much you used the service and on how many devices you watched videos on.

Netflix will send you a reminder towards the end of your trial period – if you want to cancel your membership, you can do so at any time during this period and you won't be charged.

Can I watch live TV on Netflix? No – you can only watch films and TV series from Netflix's rather extensive library. If you want to watch live TV in the UK, you can try services like Sky's Now TV, BBC iPlayer, or ITV Hub.

Is Amazon Prime better than Netflix? The answer to that question really depends on the shows and movies you want to watch. Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Video TV Shows for an idea of what you can watch on Amazon Prime. You can also read our Amazon Prime review for more information on what the service offers.

Do you get Netflix free with Sky Q? Netflix can be accessed on a Sky Q box, but it doesn't come for free – you'll still need to sign in with a paid-for Netflix subscription. However, if you opt for Sky's Ultimate on Demand package, it will integrate Netflix billing with your Sky bill, while reducing its cost and unlocking Netflix recommendations within the Sky Q interface. If you're paying for both services, it's well worth combining them in this way as a result.