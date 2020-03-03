Beat this price: Kogan slashes AU$90 off a pair of Beats Solo 3

Another week, another amazing deal on Apple’s flagship headphones with the Beats Solo 3 Wireless currently available through Kogan for a cool 20% off.

These headphones deliver optimum playback with polished acoustics that provide a clear and crisp sound. The comfort-cushion ear cups isolate outside noise so you can enjoy a more immersive music experience and listen to your favourite tracks in peace.

In addition, the Beats Solo 3 features Apple’s W1 custom wireless chipset that eases the connection when hooking it up with your iPhone or iPad. You won’t have any drama setting up your Beats to an Android, either, as you can use the new Beats app or simply connect via Bluetooth.

You can also thank the W1 chip for the Solo 3’s amazing battery life – you can enjoy an incredible 40-hours of playback for multi-day use. As an added bonus, If you’re low on juice and only need a couple of hours to get you through your commute or gym routine, the Beats Solo 3 will give you 3 hours of playback with only a quick 5-minute charge.

Currently discounted by an impressive AU$89.95, you can grab a pair of Beats Solo 3 in Black through Kogan’s online store.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones | AU$214 (was AU$299.95; save AU$89.95) The Beats Solo 3 is your perfect everyday headphone – it provides you with up to 40 hours of battery life, seamless setup and noise isolation. You’ll be able to playback all your favourite tracks with ease using Solo 3’s on-board music and volume controls, and a built-in mic also allows you to answer calls. Grab a pair today in Black through Kogan’s online store and save a massive AU$89.95View Deal