Beat the Monday blues and save AU$142 on a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Thought the mid-year sales were over? Think again. This fantastic headphones deal from Amazon is keeping the sales period alive, by slashing the price of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II to just AU$358.

The QC 35 II are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can find. These stylish and comfortable headphones also incorporate Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing you to hear your messages without having to dig through your pocket or bag.

Battery life is amazing, too, with an impressive 20 hours of playback with noise cancellation turned on and listening set to medium sound level.

Currently discounted by AU$141.95, you can grab a pair of these headphones in White, Black or Rose Gold through Bose's official Amazon store.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$358 (RRP AU$499.95; save AU$141.95) The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, and it's currently on sale for a staggering 28% off. These headphones are incredibly comfortable and give you a sense of serenity by blocking out the outside hustle and bustle as you listen to your favourite tunes. There's also Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support built-in for extra functionality. Grab yours today through Amazon in White, Black or Rose Gold and save AU$141.95.View Deal