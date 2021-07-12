Australian PC Awards prize winners: the viewers sharing the AU$15,254 pool

As each of the three exciting 2021 Australian PC Awards episodes went to air on June 23rd, 24th and 25th, another collection of incredible prizes was up for grabs.

All up, over AU$15K worth of premium gear was waiting to be won. Thanks to everyone that entered, and a huge thanks to the extremely generous sponsors that provided this exceptional collection of PC hardware.

In case you missed the show, you can watch them any time you like here.

The winners

EPISODE 1

1st prize: Aorus 15G YC laptop worth AU$3,499 - R Ogrodnik, VIC.

2nd prize: AMD Ryzen 3600 CPU worth AU$289 + AMD Radeon 6700XT graphics card worth AU$749 - E Dekkers, WA.

3rd prize: Corsair K70 TKL keyboard worth AU$299 + Corsair Sabre Pro RGB mouse worth AU$99 - S Rogers, WA

EPISODE 2

1st prize: Gigabyte AERO 15 XC laptop worth AU$3,099 - D Kick, VIC

2nd prize: MSI CH130X Gaming Chair worth AU$399 + MSI Sekira 100R Case worth AU$219 + MSI Vigor GK50 Elite Keyboard worth AU$119 + MSI GM41 Wireless Gaming Mouse worth AU$78 - S Ryder, NSW

3rd prize: Aten UC3022 CamLive Pro Dual HDMI to USB-C UVC Video Capture worth AU$679 - R Woods, NSW

Episode 3

1st prize: Gigabyte AERO 17 KC laptop worth AU$2,999 - W Ly, ACT

2nd prize: Thermaltake Citadel Gaming System PC worth AU$2,399 - K Randall-Demllo, VIC

3rd prize: Corsair K70 TKL keyboard worth AU$299 + Corsair Sabre Pro RGB mouse worth AU$99 - N Verplak, VIC

Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to everyone who entered.